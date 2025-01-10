Left Menu

NCW Demands Swift Justice in Pune Murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the murder of a woman in Pune, urging authorities for a fair investigation. The victim, reportedly attacked with a cleaver by a colleague, was allegedly killed over a financial dispute. NCW seeks prompt action and accountability from the local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:55 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly denounced the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Pune, urging local authorities to conduct a thorough and timely investigation. The incident, which took place in a company parking lot, involved a male colleague attacking the woman with a cleaver, reportedly due to a financial disagreement.

According to a post on social media platform X by the NCW, witnesses at the scene failed to intervene during the attack. In response, the Commission has requested a detailed report from authorities, including a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), to be submitted within two days.

The NCW has emphasized the need for accountability and has instructed the authorities to charge the suspect under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The Commission insists on urgent action to ensure justice is served swiftly for the victim and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

