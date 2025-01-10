Assam Rifles Lead Collective Action Against Illicit Activities

In a significant collaborative operation, Assam Rifles, along with the Police and Tripura Forest Service, successfully dismantled extensive ganja plantations covering over 16.2 hectares in the Boxanagar Forest Range, Sonamura sub-division. The operation led to the destruction of 16,500 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 70 lakh, according to a press release from Assam Rifles issued Thursday.

This initiative is a segment of a larger mission to curb illicit activities and foster a drug-free environment in the area. The operation, which received considerable support from the local administration, reaffirms the importance of collective action in combating such challenges, as emphasized by the Assam Rifles. Earlier this week, Assam Rifles seized 10,320 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts valued at approximately Rs 72.24 lakh in the Zote area of Champhai district, Mizoram, according to another press release.

Furthermore, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai on January 4 led to successful interceptions. On January 5, another multi-agency operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of 42 weapons and various munitions from multiple districts in Manipur, enhancing regional security measures. Among the seized items were a Carbine Machine Gun, modified rifles, pistols, grenades, and other warlike stores, highlighting the ongoing efforts to secure the area.

