CBI Charges Parents in Walayar Case: Abetment to Rape Alleged

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the parents in relation to the Walayar case, accusing them of abetment to rape under POCSO and IPC provisions. This development emerges after a prolonged investigation into the deaths of two minor sisters in 2017, who were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:59 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally filed charges against the parents involved in the infamous Walayar case, alleging their involvement in abetment to rape. This move follows the submission of a comprehensive chargesheet to the Ernakulam CBI court, where the case has been relocated from the Palakkad POCSO Court as per a High Court order last year.

The charges pressed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and specific sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), particularly Section 109, come as part of a detailed inquiry spanning six different cases. The allegations arose after the tragic deaths in 2017 of two underage sisters, aged 13 and 9, found hanging in their Attappallam home. Initially, these were deemed suicides, but post-mortem reports unveiled sexual assault.

Despite an initial investigation leading to their acquittal due to insufficient evidence, the case was revisited due to public uproar and a special investigation team led by ASP G Poonguzhali. The initial verdict, delivered in October 2019, acquitted several accused, including Pradeep Kumar, Shibu, M Madhu, and V Madhu, highlighting severe criticisms of the investigation process.

