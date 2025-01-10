Left Menu

Delhi 12th Grader Arrested for Bomb Threats to Schools

A 12th-grade student in Delhi has been arrested for issuing bomb threats to multiple schools via email. The student, who confessed to sending previous threats, targeted schools like Delhi Public School and Blue Bells. Authorities are investigating these hoaxes which claimed explosives were planted on school premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A student in the 12th grade has been taken into custody for allegedly sending bomb threats via email to several schools in Delhi, according to police officials. The student is reported to have sent the latest series of 23 threatening emails to schools across the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Ankit Chauhan confirmed that during interrogation, the student confessed to previously issuing such emails. The threats have caused alarm among educational institutions, including notable ones such as Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International.

The email warnings claimed explosive devices had been planted within school premises and highlighted insufficient bag checks as a security lapse. The sender demonstrated knowledge of the school's exam schedules and student movements, adding urgency to the ongoing investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

