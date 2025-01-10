Crisil Unveils New Brand Identity: A Bold Step into the Future

Crisil Limited, a leading provider of ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions, unveiled its new brand identity today. The simplified logo 'Crisil' reflects the company's progressive vision and reinforces its global stance in analytics.

Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta highlighted the rebrand as a celebration of Crisil's pioneering legacy while emphasizing its commitment to delivering actionable insights to clients. The brand transformation unifies Crisil's businesses under a cohesive identity, promising a more connected client experience worldwide.

Crisil's business units—including Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and Crisil Integral IQ—now operate under this new identity, offering reliable solutions and analytics to empower decision-making in financial services globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)