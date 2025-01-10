Left Menu

Kans Comes to PBD 2025: Promoting Odisha's Rich Cultural Heritage

At the PBD 2025 event, Jagananda Mishra, known for playing Kans in the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, promoted the iconic 11-day festival. Odisha's Law Minister emphasized the importance of the Indian diaspora in state development and encouraged involvement to enhance both Odisha and India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:41 IST
Kans Comes to PBD 2025: Promoting Odisha's Rich Cultural Heritage
Jagananda Mishra, playing Kans in Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, arrives at the event.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagananda Mishra, renowned for his portrayal of Kans at the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, made a striking appearance at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025 event in full costume. His visit aimed to promote the globally recognized festival, which spans 11 days and is steeped in cultural significance. "It feels great," expressed Mishra, highlighting the global attendance and his mission to showcase Odisha's vibrant traditions.

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, articulated hopes that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas would offer the Indian diaspora a window into the state's rich history and culture. In an interview with ANI, Harichandan emphasized the diaspora's potential role in Odisha's future development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for active diasporic engagement in fostering a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Odisha'.

Harichandan underscored Prime Minister Modi's appeal, urging the diaspora to explore the opportunities in Odisha and increase their involvement in its development. The minister expressed optimism that this invitation would foster a deeper connection between the diaspora and their roots, ultimately contributing to regional and national growth. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, held in partnership with the Odisha state government, symbolizes this collaborative spirit, aiming to link the global Indian community with its homeland from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025