Kans Comes to PBD 2025: Promoting Odisha's Rich Cultural Heritage

Jagananda Mishra, renowned for his portrayal of Kans at the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, made a striking appearance at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025 event in full costume. His visit aimed to promote the globally recognized festival, which spans 11 days and is steeped in cultural significance. "It feels great," expressed Mishra, highlighting the global attendance and his mission to showcase Odisha's vibrant traditions.

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, articulated hopes that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas would offer the Indian diaspora a window into the state's rich history and culture. In an interview with ANI, Harichandan emphasized the diaspora's potential role in Odisha's future development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for active diasporic engagement in fostering a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Odisha'.

Harichandan underscored Prime Minister Modi's appeal, urging the diaspora to explore the opportunities in Odisha and increase their involvement in its development. The minister expressed optimism that this invitation would foster a deeper connection between the diaspora and their roots, ultimately contributing to regional and national growth. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, held in partnership with the Odisha state government, symbolizes this collaborative spirit, aiming to link the global Indian community with its homeland from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

