Money Laundering Probe Unveils Cooperative Bank Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided several locations, including Bihar, as part of an inquiry into money laundering tied to alleged embezzlement at a cooperative bank, sources revealed. The operation involves premises associated with RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta and other related entities.

Authorities report that 18 sites in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are under scrutiny. The investigation roots from police FIRs regarding alleged embezzlement of Rs 85 crore through fraudulent loan accounts.

Senior RJD figures criticized the action, tagging it as central government misuse of agencies against opposition. The Reserve Bank of India had previously highlighted anomalies in bank fund diversions, prompting further probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)