Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal's Remarks as Mischief

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has vehemently condemned former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his recent statements, accusing him of tarnishing the city's image and inciting communal discord. Sachdeva expressed grave concern over the language utilized by Kejriwal, suggesting that it reflects a loss of mental balance as his political influence diminishes.

Sachdeva warned against taking vengeance on Delhi's populace, imploring, "I urge Arvind Kejriwal not to take revenge on the people of Delhi for losing power. If needed, direct your grievances towards me, but spare our city from increased communal unrest."

Further criticizing the former CM, Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of stalling Delhi's progress by misusing authority, condemning comments made against the Purvanchal community as offensive and recurrent. He also alleged Kejriwal's attempt to stir tensions during New Year festivities by making unsubstantiated claims about temple demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)