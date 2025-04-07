BJP Accuses AAP Government of Misusing Funds in Nameplate Scandal

On Monday, the BJP leveled serious allegations against the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of egregious misuse of public funds to promote its leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, labeling them as 'political discards' from Delhi.

Tarun Chugh, BJP general secretary, cited reports to spotlight what he described as a scandal under the guise of Sikhya Kranti—the state project aimed at enhancing government schools. According to Chugh's statement, the AAP government has expended over Rs 20 crore on inauguration plaques bearing the images of Kejriwal and Sisodia, alongside ceremonies for already-completed or minor school renovations across more than 10,000 schools.

Chugh condemned the AAP administration's actions as self-serving and accused them of prioritizing self-promotion over educational reform in the state. Labeling the initiative a 'nameplate scam,' Chugh called for a comprehensive audit and investigation into the expenditure, urging an immediate cessation of the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)