Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP Government of Misusing Funds in Nameplate Scandal

The BJP has accused the AAP government in Punjab of misusing over Rs 20 crore of public funds to promote leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. BJP claims funds meant for education improvements are being used for inauguration plaques and ceremonies, calling for an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:25 IST
BJP Accuses AAP Government of Misusing Funds in Nameplate Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the BJP leveled serious allegations against the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of egregious misuse of public funds to promote its leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, labeling them as 'political discards' from Delhi.

Tarun Chugh, BJP general secretary, cited reports to spotlight what he described as a scandal under the guise of Sikhya Kranti—the state project aimed at enhancing government schools. According to Chugh's statement, the AAP government has expended over Rs 20 crore on inauguration plaques bearing the images of Kejriwal and Sisodia, alongside ceremonies for already-completed or minor school renovations across more than 10,000 schools.

Chugh condemned the AAP administration's actions as self-serving and accused them of prioritizing self-promotion over educational reform in the state. Labeling the initiative a 'nameplate scam,' Chugh called for a comprehensive audit and investigation into the expenditure, urging an immediate cessation of the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025