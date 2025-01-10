UBS Group to Redeem $1.25 Billion Tier 1 Capital Notes in 2025

In a strategic financial decision, UBS Group AG has announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.25 billion, 7% Tier 1 Capital Notes. This move is set to occur on February 19, 2025, with the last trading day scheduled for February 17, 2025.

The redemption underlines UBS's commitment to optimizing its capital structure while demonstrating a proactive approach to financial management. The 7% Tier 1 Capital Notes, identified by ISIN CH0271428333, will be withdrawn completely from the market as part of this initiative.

Investors following UBS's financial maneuvers should note this significant development, which forms part of the bank's ongoing efforts to bolster its financial health and strategic positioning. This announcement was reported by the Gdansk Newsroom, further solidifying its relevance in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)