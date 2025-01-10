Arrest in Assam Coal Mine Tragedy Amid Rescue Efforts

Authorities have arrested the 'sardar' or chief of the miners from a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, an area where eight miners are still trapped. The arrest comes as rescue teams work tirelessly to free the trapped workers, with one already confirmed dead.

The mine, located approximately 250 km from Guwahati, was flooded after a sudden water surge. In response, dewatering operations are in full swing with help from ONGC and Coal India. Specialized machines aim to reduce water levels to allow divers to continue their rescue efforts.

The incident, which has been labeled as an 'illegal' mining operation by the state's Chief Minister, underscores persistent issues in the region. The rescue operation has seen involvement from the navy, army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities.

