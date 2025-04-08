Mining Tragedy in Dima Hasao: Court Orders Case Against BJP Leader's Wife

In a significant development, a court in Assam's Dima Hasao district has issued directives to the police to file a case against the wife of a BJP leader following a tragic mining accident that claimed nine lives.

According to Chief Judicial Magistrate S Chanda, the FIR is to be lodged at the Umrangso police station regarding the January 6 incident. The case involves allegations of a 'larger conspiracy' brought to light by a police complaint.

The complaint suggests that Kanika Hojai, spouse of the Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, is directly implicated in illegal mining activities, leading to the accident. The bodies of the trapped miners were recovered only after several days of the incident.

