Illegal Mining Scandal: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Action in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, has accused the government of Jammu and Kashmir of allowing illegal mining activities to flourish. She urges Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take action against politically shielded illegal operations while calling for the regularization of legal mining and daily wage workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, has accused leaders in Jammu and Kashmir of shielding relatives involved in illegal mining. At a press conference, Mufti urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take action against these activities.

She alleged that illegal mining is rampant despite legal alternatives being available, resulting in lost government revenue. "The government could earn royalty if legal contractors were allowed to operate but instead has been cracking down on them," she argued.

The PDP also introduced bills regarding regularization of both mining and daily wage workers in the Assembly, but they have seen no progress. Mufti said the government is failing on promises such as providing 200 units of free electricity to poor families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

