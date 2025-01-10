Financial Hurdles for Evergrande's Property Arm
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd faces significant financial obligations. Courts have ordered substantial payments: RMB2 billion and interest related to Jinbi Property, RMB1 billion and interest related to Evergrande Hengkang, and RMB1.7 billion tied to Jinbi Hengying. These decisions intensify Evergrande's financial challenges in its property sector.
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd is facing significant financial challenges as courts have ordered the repayment of massive sums. The company is required to repay RMB2 billion plus interest to Jinbi Property, and a similar fate awaits Evergrande Hengkang with a repayment order of RMB1 billion and interest.
Additionally, Evergrande is also accountable for a payment of RMB1.7 billion along with interest to Jinbi Hengying. These court-ordered repayments represent a substantial financial burden for the property services group.
These decisions highlight increasing financial challenges for Evergrande, reflecting broader issues within the property sector and adding pressure on the beleaguered company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
