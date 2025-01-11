Trapped in Time: Assam's Coal Mine Tragedy and the Quest for Recovery

A rescue operation in Assam's Dima Hasao district has retrieved two bodies following a coal mine flooding incident. The tragedy occurred when nine workers became trapped after water suddenly inundated the mine in Umrangsu.

Authorities, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, continue their search for remaining miners. Sarma emphasized the persistence of rescue efforts underway despite challenging conditions within the abandoned mine.

With advanced dewatering equipment mobilized, the operation endeavors to clear the flooded quarry. Meanwhile, police investigations focus on identifying responsible parties, aiming to provide answers to a community gripped by the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)