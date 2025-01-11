Spiritual Leaders Gather for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Several revered saints, such as the famed 'Environment Baba' and 'Rudraksh Baba', made their way to Prayagraj on Saturday in anticipation of the monumental Maha Kumbh 2025, set to commence on Monday.

Avdhoot Baba, known as 'Environment Baba', emphasized the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, advocating for the plantation of trees. He stated, "Sanatan Dharma teaches that everyone should plant two trees: one for final rites and a Peepal tree for oxygen."

'Environment Baba' highlighted the global devotion towards his cause, noting that devotees from 30 countries pledged to plant over a crore trees, a commitment stemming from his eco-march in 2016 across India. Meanwhile, the arrival of Baba Digambar Ajay Giri, nicknamed 'Rudraksh Baba', drew attention as he adorned himself with 11,000 Rudraksh beads, signifying divine protection, inspired by Lord Shiva's lore.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has laid out the itinerary for numerous spiritual events, including the Central Guidance Board Meeting and conference assemblies, at the Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh, a revered festival held once every 12 years, is anticipated to attract more than 45 crore attendees, culminating on February 26.

Key Shahi Snan rituals will be observed on January 14, 29, and February 3, integrating fervent practices and the ceremonious gathering at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now extinct Saraswati rivers.

