Protests Erupt Over Alleged Medical Negligence in West Bengal Hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged a protest on Saturday outside the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital following the tragic death of a pregnant woman, allegedly due to 'medical negligence'. Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating she shows indifference towards citizens' safety and well-being.

The investigation into the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case also unveiled concerns over fake medicines being supplied in West Bengal's medical institutions. The incident has drawn protests from members of the Left Students, Youth, and Women's movement (RSM) outside the hospital.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh assured that the health administration is conducting an investigation and urged opposition parties, BJP and CPI(M), to refrain from politicizing the issue. He emphasized the need for a non-partisan approach to the incident, as inquiries continue.

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, alleged through a post that the woman died after receiving 'expired' saline at Medinipur Medical College. He claimed that four other pregnant women are currently in critical care under similar circumstances.

Adhikari called for a thorough investigation by the Drugs Controller General of India and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. He questioned whether any regulatory norms were ignored and suggested potential links with West Bengal's ruling party facilitated access to state-run facilities.

