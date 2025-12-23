Protests Erupt Against Lynching of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans, hundreds of supporters of the VHP and Bajrang Dal clashed with police during a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission. The protest was sparked by the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, drawing criticism towards the neighboring country's government.

The protestors, pushing through multiple layers of barricading, carried banners and placards that condemned the Bangladesh administration. The security forces struggled to manage the large crowds that had gathered in protest of the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker.

Das was lynched by a mob over allegations of blasphemy, leading to demands from protestors for strict action against the perpetrators. Tension escalated as demonstrators urged both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities to ensure justice for the victim.

