Left Menu

Protests Erupt Against Lynching of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

Supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal clashed with police near the Bangladesh High Commission in protest of the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. The protest saw barricades being broken and denounced the Bangladesh government for the incident. Protestors demand justice and strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:10 IST
Protests Erupt Against Lynching of Hindu Man in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans, hundreds of supporters of the VHP and Bajrang Dal clashed with police during a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission. The protest was sparked by the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, drawing criticism towards the neighboring country's government.

The protestors, pushing through multiple layers of barricading, carried banners and placards that condemned the Bangladesh administration. The security forces struggled to manage the large crowds that had gathered in protest of the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker.

Das was lynched by a mob over allegations of blasphemy, leading to demands from protestors for strict action against the perpetrators. Tension escalated as demonstrators urged both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities to ensure justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025