Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Boys in Odisha
In Odisha's Boudh district, two boys, aged eight and five, tragically died when a pile of straw they sought for refuge caught fire. The incident has deeply affected the community and led Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to announce a compensation for the affected families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 00:23 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two young boys lost their lives in Odisha's Boudh district after a pile of straw they used for shelter caught fire, police confirmed on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Baunsuni, Mundipadar panchayat, leaving the community in shock. The boys, aged eight and five, became victims while trying to escape the spreading flames in chilly weather.
In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased's families, as the community mourns this heartbreaking loss.
