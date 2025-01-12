Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Boys in Odisha

In a tragic turn of events, two young boys lost their lives in Odisha's Boudh district after a pile of straw they used for shelter caught fire, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Baunsuni, Mundipadar panchayat, leaving the community in shock. The boys, aged eight and five, became victims while trying to escape the spreading flames in chilly weather.

In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased's families, as the community mourns this heartbreaking loss.

