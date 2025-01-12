SECL's New Post-Retirement Benefit Cell Streamlines Services

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has unveiled a post-retirement benefit cell in Chhattisgarh, aimed at supporting its retired employees.

The cell, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, consolidates various post-retirement services into a singular, streamlined system as stated by the coal ministry.

This move eliminates previous inefficiencies stemming from retirees having to engage with multiple departments, including personnel, finance, and medical, for pension, provident fund, medical facilities, and other benefits.

