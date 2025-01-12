SECL's New Post-Retirement Benefit Cell Streamlines Services
South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has introduced a post-retirement benefit cell in Chhattisgarh. This initiative centralizes various post-retirement services for its retired employees, addressing prior fragmentation issues and streamlining processes to ensure efficient and stress-free access to benefits.
The cell, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, consolidates various post-retirement services into a singular, streamlined system as stated by the coal ministry.
This move eliminates previous inefficiencies stemming from retirees having to engage with multiple departments, including personnel, finance, and medical, for pension, provident fund, medical facilities, and other benefits.
