Tragic Plunge: College Student's Untimely Demise Shocks Chhatarpur

A 26-year-old college student, Deeksha Gupta, allegedly committed suicide in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place when she jumped off a rented building. Emergency services declared her dead upon arrival at the hospital. The motive behind her decision remains unknown. Gupta's mother was visiting at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:48 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, as a 26-year-old college student allegedly took her own life by jumping off a building. The young woman, identified as Deeksha Gupta, was in her final year of a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology at Maharaja Chhatrasal University.

Police officials reported that the incident occurred in a colony within the Civil Line police station area on Sunday morning. Despite immediate efforts by those nearby to rush her to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead. The cause behind her drastic action remains unclear and is under investigation.

According to Civil Line Police Station in-charge Valmiki Choube, Gupta was residing in a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur, where she lived alone. Her mother, Indira Gupta, was on a visit when the tragedy unfolded. Authorities continue to seek clarity on the motivation behind her decision.

