Greenlight for Oil Exploration Sparks Debate in Assam Sanctuary

The Centre's wildlife panel has approved exploratory drilling in Assam's Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone. Although exploring is sanctioned, commercial drilling is not allowed. Vedanta Group assures no hazardous activities will occur. The sanctuary is critical for local biodiversity and faces environmental concerns due to human activity.

Updated: 12-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:38 IST
  • India

In a move stirring environmental debate, the Centre's wildlife panel has approved oil exploration in the eco-sensitive zone of Assam's Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. Chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the decision allows exploratory drilling but prohibits commercial operations.

The Vedanta Group, which secured approval for the project, assured that the exploration would be confined to identifying hydrocarbon reserves without hazardous interventions. However, the site lies on a contentious Assam-Nagaland border, mandating local permissions from both the Village Council and the Nagaland government for any operational proceedings.

Environmentalists voiced concern over potential impacts on the sanctuary, crucial for seven primate species. Already stressed by human interference and development plans like railway electrification, the sanctuary underscores the fragile balance between industrial growth and biodiversity conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

