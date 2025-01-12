Greenlight for Oil Exploration Sparks Debate in Assam Sanctuary

In a move stirring environmental debate, the Centre's wildlife panel has approved oil exploration in the eco-sensitive zone of Assam's Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. Chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the decision allows exploratory drilling but prohibits commercial operations.

The Vedanta Group, which secured approval for the project, assured that the exploration would be confined to identifying hydrocarbon reserves without hazardous interventions. However, the site lies on a contentious Assam-Nagaland border, mandating local permissions from both the Village Council and the Nagaland government for any operational proceedings.

Environmentalists voiced concern over potential impacts on the sanctuary, crucial for seven primate species. Already stressed by human interference and development plans like railway electrification, the sanctuary underscores the fragile balance between industrial growth and biodiversity conservation.

