Uniting Punjab Against the Drug Menace: A Call to Action

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has expressed serious concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab, calling for a united and determined effort to counter drug abuse and protect future generations.

During an event, Kataria underscored the threat posed by synthetic drugs, urging a multi-faceted approach involving religious leaders and community figures to address the crisis.

The Governor highlighted that drug addiction is a national issue disproportionately affecting northern states, and he called for a concerted effort, drawing inspiration from historical figures, to tackle the drug threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)