Uniting Punjab Against the Drug Menace: A Call to Action
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria voiced deep concern over the escalating drug crisis in Punjab, emphasizing the need for a united front against the drug menace. He called for collective action, involving religious leaders and community figures, promising full support and stressing drug abuse's ripple effects across northern states.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has expressed serious concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab, calling for a united and determined effort to counter drug abuse and protect future generations.
During an event, Kataria underscored the threat posed by synthetic drugs, urging a multi-faceted approach involving religious leaders and community figures to address the crisis.
The Governor highlighted that drug addiction is a national issue disproportionately affecting northern states, and he called for a concerted effort, drawing inspiration from historical figures, to tackle the drug threat.
