Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Asian stock markets faced downturns on Monday, with the U.S. dollar retaining strength, following a robust payroll report that influenced bond yields and scrutinized equity valuations as the earnings season kicks off.

The job data has affected predictions for U.S. rate cuts, raising stakes for upcoming consumer price figures. Additionally, rising oil prices reached a four-month high amid dwindling Russian crude shipments, exacerbated by increased U.S. sanctions.

The hawkish rate environment propelled 10-year Treasury yields to peak levels not seen in 14 months, impacting the household and corporate decision-making environment as borrowing costs rose. Observers now anticipate potential challenges in corporate earnings as significant banks prepare to announce results on Wednesday.

