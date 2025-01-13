Left Menu

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Asian shares declined and the U.S. dollar remained strong after a robust U.S. jobs report increased bond yields and potential interest rates. The jobs data impacts potential rate cuts, oil prices spiked due to reduced Russian crude shipments, while higher Treasury yields influenced corporate earnings forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 06:02 IST
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets faced downturns on Monday, with the U.S. dollar retaining strength, following a robust payroll report that influenced bond yields and scrutinized equity valuations as the earnings season kicks off.

The job data has affected predictions for U.S. rate cuts, raising stakes for upcoming consumer price figures. Additionally, rising oil prices reached a four-month high amid dwindling Russian crude shipments, exacerbated by increased U.S. sanctions.

The hawkish rate environment propelled 10-year Treasury yields to peak levels not seen in 14 months, impacting the household and corporate decision-making environment as borrowing costs rose. Observers now anticipate potential challenges in corporate earnings as significant banks prepare to announce results on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025