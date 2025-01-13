Balochistan's Coal Mines: A Continuing Tragedy

In a tragic incident, two miners have lost their lives following a coal mine collapse in Balochistan's Harnai district. This marks the second mining disaster in the region in just a week, according to reports by the Dawn newspaper.

The latest accident occurred in the Khost area on Sunday when a section of the mine caved in, leaving eight workers trapped. Authorities managed to rescue six miners immediately, but unfortunately, two workers did not survive, and their bodies were retrieved later.

Amidst mounting criticism, labor union leaders have sharply criticized the government's ineffective enforcement of safety regulations, noting that no officials have visited the tragedy site. They stressed the urgent need for reforms to prevent recurring accidents, which have become all too common in Balochistan's hazardous coal mines.

