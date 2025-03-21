Family Feud Ends in Tragedy Over Insurance Papers
A 52-year-old man, Chandrapal, was killed during a dispute with his daughter's in-laws over insurance papers following his son-in-law's suicide. He was allegedly attacked by his daughter's brother-in-law and mother-in-law in Chhata with a sharp tool, leading to his demise. The accused are now in custody.
A dispute over insurance papers erupted into violence, resulting in the death of 52-year-old Chandrapal in Chhata on Thursday. His visit to his daughter's in-laws' home turned tragic when an argument escalated, leading to a brutal attack, police revealed on Friday.
Reports indicate Chandrapal's son-in-law, Lokesh, had died by suicide a month prior. During Chandrapal's attempt to retrieve insurance documents, tensions flared with his daughter's brother-in-law, Sunil, and mother-in-law, Kamlesh Kumari. As the argument intensified, the pair allegedly attacked Chandrapal with a banka, causing fatal injuries.
After being rushed to a hospital, Chandrapal succumbed to his wounds. Following the incident, police have taken the accused into custody, with a case registered under the complaint from Chandrapal's daughter.
