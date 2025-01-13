Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Gathering of Global Magnitude

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, lauding it as a proud symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage. The massive event, marking 'unity in diversity,' began in the sacred city, drawing millions for spiritual enlightenment and communal harmony.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized Mahakumbh as a powerful testament to Sanatan culture, highlighting its religious and cultural significance. He expressed hopes that attendees would find spiritual fulfilment through meditation and sacred bathing in the Ganga's holy waters. The government has ensured comprehensive arrangements for a divine and grand experience.

With a focus on cleanliness, security, healthcare, traffic management, and accommodation, the preparations aim to accommodate the vast influx of devotees. As Mahakumbh 2025 begins, the landmark event sees 40 lakh devotees taking a holy dip by early morning. The first major Shahi Snan will occur during Makar Sankranti, enhancing the global appeal of this spiritual confluence.

