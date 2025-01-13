Inox Wind Soars with Highest Banking Facility Ratings

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL), a prominent wind energy solutions provider, announced on Monday that Care Ratings has upgraded its banking facility ratings. The company has now received a 'CARE A1+' rating for its short-term bank facilities, up from 'CARE A1', demonstrating a strengthened financial position.

This upgrade acknowledges the effective utilization of banking tools such as Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees alongside IWL's net cash-positive status. Long-term banking facilities have similarly improved, moving to 'CARE A+ / Stable' from 'CARE A/Stable', showcasing the company's strategic fiscal management.

As India's renewable energy ambitions grow, IWL's expanding business and a 3.5 GW robust order book position it as a key player in this sector. Part of the INOXGFL Group, IWL operates with cutting-edge manufacturing plants across Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, enhancing its competitive advantage in renewable energy production.

