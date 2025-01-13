Left Menu

Inox Wind Soars with Highest Banking Facility Ratings

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) has received an upgrade from Care Ratings for its banking facilities, highlighting its strong financial position. The improved rating reflects IWL's robust business growth, especially in executing a substantial order book of 3.5 GW, aligning with India's renewable energy expansion goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:49 IST
Inox Wind Soars with Highest Banking Facility Ratings
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL), a prominent wind energy solutions provider, announced on Monday that Care Ratings has upgraded its banking facility ratings. The company has now received a 'CARE A1+' rating for its short-term bank facilities, up from 'CARE A1', demonstrating a strengthened financial position.

This upgrade acknowledges the effective utilization of banking tools such as Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees alongside IWL's net cash-positive status. Long-term banking facilities have similarly improved, moving to 'CARE A+ / Stable' from 'CARE A/Stable', showcasing the company's strategic fiscal management.

As India's renewable energy ambitions grow, IWL's expanding business and a 3.5 GW robust order book position it as a key player in this sector. Part of the INOXGFL Group, IWL operates with cutting-edge manufacturing plants across Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, enhancing its competitive advantage in renewable energy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025