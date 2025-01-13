PM Modi Unveils Strategic Sonamarg Tunnel, Enhances J&K Connectivity

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is set to embark on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir today for the much-anticipated inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this event marks a significant stride towards enhanced regional infrastructure and connectivity.

The Sonamarg Tunnel, measuring approximately 12 kilometers in length and constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 2,700 crore, is poised to offer all-weather connectivity from Srinagar to Sonamarg, effectively navigating through challenging avalanche-prone and landslide areas. This infrastructure project promises safer access to the strategically vital Ladakh region by substantially reducing travel interruptions.

Beyond its strategic importance, the tunnel is expected to ignite a surge in tourism, positioning Sonamarg as a year-round attraction. Alongside the upcoming Zojila Tunnel, it will cut the current route length while doubling vehicular speeds, thus ensuring seamless connectivity along NH-1. PM Modi will also take the opportunity to honor the diligent workforce behind this project, acknowledging their relentless efforts in adverse conditions.

