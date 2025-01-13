Indian Army Chief Highlights Progress and Challenges at LAC

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has revealed that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable but remains sensitive. On Monday, General Dwivedi emphasized that discussions at the highest levels, including between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese leadership, are ongoing to manage this intricate situation.

General Dwivedi highlighted that since April 20, both sides have taken strategic measures to stop each other from accessing traditional patrolling regions like Depsang and Demchok. The Army Chief also discussed mutual agreements on grazing grounds, dismissing talks of a buffer zone, and noted the completion of two rounds of verification patrolling.

During negotiations, certain locations were marked as temporary moratoriums to avert potential violence. General Dwivedi reiterated the need for a renewed understanding between India and China post-April 20 to restore trust and stabilize the region. Future plans include special representatives addressing lingering tensions.

The Army Chief also shared that approximately 1,700 women officers will join the Indian Army and tri-services after current training. Furthermore, addressing security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, Dwivedi disclosed that 60% of neutralized terrorists were Pakistani nationals, revealing ongoing severe threats linked to Pakistan's terrorism epicenter.

(With inputs from agencies.)