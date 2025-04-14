Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir Over Waqf Act Debate

Sajad Lone criticized the National Conference, led by Farooq Abdullah, for supporting a decision to disallow a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Lone expressed disappointment, stating that a significant opportunity to make a collective Muslim majority voice heard was missed.

Sajad Lone, president of the People's Conference, expressed his discontent on Monday concerning National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's support for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker's decision to block discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He criticized the missed opportunity for significant discourse in the Assembly that could have highlighted collective regional concerns.

Despite the NC's intentions to challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court, Lone highlighted the lost chance for an emotional appeal within the Assembly. He questioned the protest motives of the NC, which has a considerable number of MLAs and holds the Speaker position. Abdullah's siding with the Speaker has further complicated the situation, according to Lone.

He lamented over the chance to make a statement from the Muslim-majority province about the contentious amendments to the Waqf Act. The situation is viewed as NC's internal conflict and an attempt to align with BJP MLAs. Lone fears the issue will be resolved on legal terms alone without reflecting the people's sentiments.

