Surging Investment: Private Equity's Boost in Indian Real Estate

An increase in private equity inflow into India's real estate sector has been recorded, with investments rising by 6% to USD 2.82 billion during April-December 2024, as per Anarock data. The surge was largely driven by the industrial and logistics sector, accounting for 62% of total investments.

Significant deals, such as the Reliance-ADIA/KKR warehousing deal valued at USD 1.54 billion, along with the Blackstone-LOGOS equity deal at USD 204 million, played a pivotal role in this boost. Hybrid transactions dominated the landscape, making up 55% of the total.

Experts have noted a growing investor confidence in the sector, with the Indian real estate market showing signs of maturity. The diversification into sophisticated product offerings has attracted investments from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)