Left Menu

Surging Investment: Private Equity's Boost in Indian Real Estate

Private equity investment in Indian real estate increased by 6% to USD 2.82 billion in April-December 2024, driven by industrial and logistics parks. Foreign funds dominate investments, while major deals like the Reliance-ADIA/KKR warehousing deal significantly boosted the sector. Analysts see rising investor confidence in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:13 IST
Surging Investment: Private Equity's Boost in Indian Real Estate
India's residential real estate sector Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An increase in private equity inflow into India's real estate sector has been recorded, with investments rising by 6% to USD 2.82 billion during April-December 2024, as per Anarock data. The surge was largely driven by the industrial and logistics sector, accounting for 62% of total investments.

Significant deals, such as the Reliance-ADIA/KKR warehousing deal valued at USD 1.54 billion, along with the Blackstone-LOGOS equity deal at USD 204 million, played a pivotal role in this boost. Hybrid transactions dominated the landscape, making up 55% of the total.

Experts have noted a growing investor confidence in the sector, with the Indian real estate market showing signs of maturity. The diversification into sophisticated product offerings has attracted investments from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025