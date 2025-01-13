Uttar Pradesh Governor Celebrates Artisan Revival Amid Covid Challenges

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has lauded the National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development's initiatives to empower artisans during the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting their confidence and helping them regain their livelihoods.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship' event, she praised the artisans for contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India and encouraged citizens to purchase handmade crafts as these represent Indian heritage.

Governor Patel highlighted the challenges faced by artisans during the pandemic and praised the council's efforts in training them through online and offline workshops, including conducting business online. She emphasized the importance of supporting artisans to keep their heritage alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)