India Powers Forward: MRPL's New Toluene Boosts Self-Reliance

In a landmark move for India's petrochemical industry, the Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, today inaugurated Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited's (MRPL) new Toluene production facility during his visit to the refinery.

With an additional annual production of 40 TMT, the Toluene plant marks a crucial stride toward self-reliance, reducing the vast gap in India's domestic production, which currently stands at 160 TMT against a demand of 650 TMT. This initiative is set to curtail import reliance, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Besides economic growth, MRPL's Toluene plant will bring significant foreign exchange savings of $3 million yearly, while further enhancing its array of petrochemical products and contributing to the pharmaceutical, paints, chemicals, and defense industries.

