Tensions Halt Coking Coal Production in Ukraine
Ukraine's sole coking coal mine in Pokrovsk has ceased production due to the threat posed by nearby Russian forces. The stoppage is a significant blow to Ukraine's steel industry, as the facility is crucial for coking coal supply. Russian troops are reported to be near the mine.
Kyiv
The coking coal mine in Pokrovsk, a vital component of Ukraine's steel industry, has been forced to stop production. This halt comes as Russian forces advance towards the facility, sources within the Ukrainian industry confirmed to Reuters.
One source noted, "They have all stopped working now," highlighting the immediate impact of the escalating conflict on the region's industrial operations.
Military analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian troops are now less than 2 km (1.24 miles) from the mine, underscoring the risk to Ukraine's crucial coal supply.
