Left Menu

Tensions Halt Coking Coal Production in Ukraine

Ukraine's sole coking coal mine in Pokrovsk has ceased production due to the threat posed by nearby Russian forces. The stoppage is a significant blow to Ukraine's steel industry, as the facility is crucial for coking coal supply. Russian troops are reported to be near the mine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:04 IST
Tensions Halt Coking Coal Production in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The coking coal mine in Pokrovsk, a vital component of Ukraine's steel industry, has been forced to stop production. This halt comes as Russian forces advance towards the facility, sources within the Ukrainian industry confirmed to Reuters.

One source noted, "They have all stopped working now," highlighting the immediate impact of the escalating conflict on the region's industrial operations.

Military analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian troops are now less than 2 km (1.24 miles) from the mine, underscoring the risk to Ukraine's crucial coal supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025