The coking coal mine in Pokrovsk, a vital component of Ukraine's steel industry, has been forced to stop production. This halt comes as Russian forces advance towards the facility, sources within the Ukrainian industry confirmed to Reuters.

One source noted, "They have all stopped working now," highlighting the immediate impact of the escalating conflict on the region's industrial operations.

Military analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian troops are now less than 2 km (1.24 miles) from the mine, underscoring the risk to Ukraine's crucial coal supply.

