Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Rock Russian Oil Exports: What's Next?

Recent U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil industry have increased costs for Moscow, targeting traders, insurers, and vessels that facilitate oil exports. Analysts predict short-term disruptions and a rise in oil prices, while Russia vows to counteract. The measures aim to leverage peace deals in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:28 IST
U.S. Sanctions Rock Russian Oil Exports: What's Next?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry are set to increase costs for Moscow and complicate sea-borne crude exports, say analysts.

Introduced by President Biden's administration, the sanctions hit traders, insurers, and shadow fleet vessels, ultimately affecting over 1.5 million barrels of oil daily.

Moscow has criticized the sanctions, warning of destabilized markets, while analysts forecast a temporary rise in Russian oil price discounts as global crude prices climb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025