Wall Street Woes: Market Indices Sink Amid Global Trade Concerns

Wall Street's major indices fell on Monday following heightened concerns over inflation and the anticipated policies of the incoming Trump administration. The market's downturn was exacerbated by rising Treasury yields and declining chip stocks amidst U.S. government restrictions on AI technology exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indices are poised to open lower on Monday as heightened inflation fears and the incoming Trump administration's policies cast a shadow on market optimism. Robust payroll figures have also led to concerns that the Federal Reserve might maintain a hawkish stance throughout 2025.

The market's fear gauge spiked, touching its highest in over three weeks, while the Russell 2000 index plunged further into correction territory. Investors are pricing in the prospective impacts of new tariffs and immigration policies, leading to greater trepidation about global trade imbalances.

Treasury yields surged initially, but the subsequent pressure on stocks, especially within the technology sector, was evident. Key players such as Tesla and Amazon faced significant premarket dips, while chip stocks like Nvidia and AMD declined following tightened U.S. export regulations on AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

