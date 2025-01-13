Supreme Court Snubs Oil Giants: Climate Lawsuit Moves Forward

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear an appeal by several major oil companies, including Sunoco, to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Honolulu. The lawsuit accuses the companies of decades-long deceit about the dangers of climate change resulting from fossil fuel consumption.

The high court's decision means that the suit, bolstered by Hawaii's highest court, will move forward. The legal action claims the oil giants violated state laws by allegedly misleading the public about the environmental impacts their activities have had.

Other industry behemoths named in the lawsuit are Exxon Mobil, BP, ConocoPhillips, BHP Group, Marathon Petroleum, and Chevron. The case represents a growing legal trend of holding corporations accountable for their role in climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)