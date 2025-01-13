Slovak PM Fico Urges Talks with Zelenskiy on Gas Transit
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks on gas transit issues. This comes amid Ukraine's halt on Russian gas deliveries that have affected Slovakia's economy by increasing gas prices and causing fee losses. Fico seeks to restart gas flows.
In a move to address the ongoing energy crisis, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for discussions on gas transit. The proposal comes amidst tensions around Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas deliveries to Europe.
Ukraine's cessation of gas flows, aimed at cutting Moscow's energy revenue during the invasion, has adversely impacted Slovakia with increased gas prices and transit fee losses. Fico stressed the need to restore these flows to mitigate economic strain.
Fico, in a letter made public, proposed a meeting near the Ukraine border to explore technical solutions, emphasizing the potential for an open dialogue on future gas supplies through Ukrainian territory. The Slovak leader previously suggested a near-agreement was derailed by Zelenskiy's rejection at a recent EU summit.
