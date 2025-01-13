Left Menu

Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code by Month's End, Says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state by the month's end, aiming to ensure equality and justice. He criticized Congress for opposing public welfare schemes and urged support for BJP in upcoming municipal elections while promoting Sanatan culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:47 IST
Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code by Month's End, Says CM Dhami
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a public meeting in Chamba on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed the state's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the end of this month. He emphasized the importance of enacting strong laws to ensure equality and justice for all residents.

During a public meeting at Shaheed Gabar Singh Chowk in Chamba, New Tehri, the Chief Minister outlined his government's initiatives. He stressed the need for a robust land law and accused the Congress party of prioritizing vote bank politics over societal interests, particularly highlighting their stance on Article 370 and public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister called on citizens to support BJP candidates in the municipal elections, highlighting the party's dedication to development across the state, particularly in education, health, and security. CM Dhami extended greetings for Makar Sankranti, citing the festival's cultural and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025