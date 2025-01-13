Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code by Month's End, Says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state by the month's end, aiming to ensure equality and justice. He criticized Congress for opposing public welfare schemes and urged support for BJP in upcoming municipal elections while promoting Sanatan culture.
In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed the state's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the end of this month. He emphasized the importance of enacting strong laws to ensure equality and justice for all residents.
During a public meeting at Shaheed Gabar Singh Chowk in Chamba, New Tehri, the Chief Minister outlined his government's initiatives. He stressed the need for a robust land law and accused the Congress party of prioritizing vote bank politics over societal interests, particularly highlighting their stance on Article 370 and public welfare schemes.
The Chief Minister called on citizens to support BJP candidates in the municipal elections, highlighting the party's dedication to development across the state, particularly in education, health, and security. CM Dhami extended greetings for Makar Sankranti, citing the festival's cultural and religious significance.
