Trapped Miners: A Tale of Survival and Horror

Footage from illegal miners in South Africa shows dozens dead and others clinging to life after being trapped underground due to a police raid. Verified by Reuters, the videos reveal the dire conditions and the number of deceased estimated to be at least 100.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:08 IST
Shocking footage has emerged from South Africa revealing the harrowing plight of illegal miners trapped underground following a police raid. The videos, obtained by Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) and verified by Reuters, depict a grim scenario with dozens dead and survivors hanging on by a thread.

On January 10, miners could finally emerge from the gold mine in Northwest Province when authorities restored a pulley, providing a glimpse into the dire conditions they endured. The footage reveals haunting images of miners with protruding ribs, suffering from the lack of food and water.

According to a Reuters reporter's count, the footage shows three dozen bodies, while miners' representatives estimate the death toll to be at least 100. The incident sheds light on the dangerous reality faced by those working in illegal mining operations in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

