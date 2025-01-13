Watershed Revolution: Transforming Rural Landscapes

The Ministry of Rural Development has given the green light to 56 innovative Watershed Development Projects, investing Rs 700 crores in the initiative. These projects will take place across ten top-performing states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the ministry announced on Monday.

The Department of Land Resources detailed that the projects aim to cover an approximate area of 2.8 lakh hectares, focusing on visible field impacts for timely land recovery and fund utilization. This effort is part of the ongoing scheme under PMKSY-WDC 2.0, prioritizing both land restoration and farmer income enhancement.

Through a combination of soil conservation, rainwater harvesting, and pasture development, the initiative seeks to elevate groundwater levels and improve crop productivity, building resilience against climate change. Previous phases of the program have shown marked improvements in water availability and agricultural output.

