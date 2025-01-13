Left Menu

Watershed Revolution: Transforming Rural Landscapes

The Rural Development Ministry has approved 56 new Watershed Development Projects, costing Rs 700 crores, in ten states. These projects aim to rehabilitate degraded land, enhance farmers' income, and boost climate resilience. Covering 2.8 lakh hectares, they'll implement integrated watershed management practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:20 IST
Watershed Revolution: Transforming Rural Landscapes
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Rural Development has given the green light to 56 innovative Watershed Development Projects, investing Rs 700 crores in the initiative. These projects will take place across ten top-performing states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the ministry announced on Monday.

The Department of Land Resources detailed that the projects aim to cover an approximate area of 2.8 lakh hectares, focusing on visible field impacts for timely land recovery and fund utilization. This effort is part of the ongoing scheme under PMKSY-WDC 2.0, prioritizing both land restoration and farmer income enhancement.

Through a combination of soil conservation, rainwater harvesting, and pasture development, the initiative seeks to elevate groundwater levels and improve crop productivity, building resilience against climate change. Previous phases of the program have shown marked improvements in water availability and agricultural output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025