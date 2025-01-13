Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies for BJP's Civic Poll Victory

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a spirited appeal during a roadshow in the Herbertpur Municipal Area, urging voters to support Municipal Chairperson candidate Neeru Devi and other BJP candidates in the upcoming civic polls. Thousands, including women and the elderly, greeted CM Dhami with flowers and garlands.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a 'triple engine' government with a significant majority in the local elections, attributing the robust public support to trust in the BJP's developmental agenda. "This support signifies the public's faith in development, prosperity, and the public interest of Uttarakhand," he declared.

Outlining his government's accomplishments, Dhami reaffirmed a commitment to equitable growth across all regions. He reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be enacted by month's end, ensuring equity and justice in Uttarakhand. This legislation, along with a strong proposed land law, aims to benefit the state's citizens, he added.

During a public meeting at Shaheed Gabar Singh Chowk in Chamba, New Tehri, Dhami advocated for Municipal Chairman candidate Shobhana Dhanola. Criticizing the Congress for "vote bank politics," he asserted the BJP's devotion to preserving Sanatan culture, contrasting it with Congress's alleged support of divisive policies and opposition to welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister emphasized that under BJP governance, significant strides in education, health, and security are primary objectives. He urged voters to support the BJP in achieving a resounding victory in the municipal elections, crucial for the rapid development of districts like Chamba and New Tehri.

(With inputs from agencies.)