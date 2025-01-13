Left Menu

Gas Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Over Russian Pipeline Spat

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to Kyiv amidst tensions over the cessation of Russian gas deliveries to Europe. Ending the Russia-Ukraine transit agreement impacted Slovakia, causing higher gas prices. While Fico seeks to restore gas flows, Zelenskiy accuses him of aiding Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:27 IST
Gas Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Over Russian Pipeline Spat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv this Friday to discuss a growing dispute over halted Russian gas deliveries. The cessation follows Kyiv's refusal to renew a transit agreement with Moscow, aiming to cut funds flowing to Russia during its ongoing invasion.

As a result of the expired deal, Slovakia is facing heightened gas prices and lost revenue from transit fees, much to the dismay of Fico, who is pushing for the restoration of gas flows. Fico proposed a meeting near the Ukraine border to find technical solutions, highlighting the cost Europe has borne due to the gas halt.

Tensions between the two leaders escalated when Zelenskiy accused Fico of creating a 'second energy front' against Ukraine under Russian influence. Despite prior attempts to secure a deal, the impasse continues with potential repercussions for both Ukraine and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025