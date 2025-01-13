Gas Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Over Russian Pipeline Spat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv this Friday to discuss a growing dispute over halted Russian gas deliveries. The cessation follows Kyiv's refusal to renew a transit agreement with Moscow, aiming to cut funds flowing to Russia during its ongoing invasion.

As a result of the expired deal, Slovakia is facing heightened gas prices and lost revenue from transit fees, much to the dismay of Fico, who is pushing for the restoration of gas flows. Fico proposed a meeting near the Ukraine border to find technical solutions, highlighting the cost Europe has borne due to the gas halt.

Tensions between the two leaders escalated when Zelenskiy accused Fico of creating a 'second energy front' against Ukraine under Russian influence. Despite prior attempts to secure a deal, the impasse continues with potential repercussions for both Ukraine and Slovakia.

