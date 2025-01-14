Inferno Lawsuits Ignite Against Southern California Edison

Southern California Edison, a segment of utility giant Edison International, has been named in multiple lawsuits alleging its electrical equipment sparked one of the major wildfires devastating the Los Angeles area, according to recent court filings.

The legal claims, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, represent homeowners, renters, and business owners affected by the Eaton Fire, which has ravaged over 14,000 acres. The lawsuits are expected to be the first among potentially thousands as the region reels from destructive wildfires.

The Eaton Fire, cited as the second most destructive in California history in a complaint, has caused 24 deaths and forced over 90,000 evacuations. Allegations draw on eyewitnesses and monitoring data suggesting power grid issues preceded the blaze, despite Southern California Edison's assertions otherwise.

