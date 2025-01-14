Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

In a strategic move to enhance crucial supply chains, Britain is preparing to ink a minerals cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, the UK government announced on Tuesday. The alliance focuses on materials vital for technology and clean energy sectors, including copper, lithium, and nickel.

Saudi Arabia, estimating its untapped mineral resources at a staggering $2.5 trillion, aims to establish itself as a global leader in the critical minerals trade. This partnership holds potential for significant economic benefits and aligns with Britain's industrial strategy centered on strengthening national security and economic growth.

The forthcoming agreement will be formalized at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, coinciding with ongoing discussions for a Gulf Cooperation Council free trade deal. British Industry Minister Sarah Jones will spearhead a trade mission to Saudi Arabia, joined by 16 UK mineral companies eager to expand in the Middle Eastern market.

