Left Menu

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a minerals cooperation partnership aimed at bolstering critical supply chains for materials like copper, lithium, and nickel. This partnership is crucial for developing AI and clean energy tech in the UK, while Saudi Arabia aspires to lead the global minerals trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 05:33 IST
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move to enhance crucial supply chains, Britain is preparing to ink a minerals cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, the UK government announced on Tuesday. The alliance focuses on materials vital for technology and clean energy sectors, including copper, lithium, and nickel.

Saudi Arabia, estimating its untapped mineral resources at a staggering $2.5 trillion, aims to establish itself as a global leader in the critical minerals trade. This partnership holds potential for significant economic benefits and aligns with Britain's industrial strategy centered on strengthening national security and economic growth.

The forthcoming agreement will be formalized at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, coinciding with ongoing discussions for a Gulf Cooperation Council free trade deal. British Industry Minister Sarah Jones will spearhead a trade mission to Saudi Arabia, joined by 16 UK mineral companies eager to expand in the Middle Eastern market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025