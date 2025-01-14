Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Testament to Eternal Faith and Culture

During Makar Sankranti, the first 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam saw a remarkable gathering in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated for its spiritual significance under CM Yogi Adityanath's commendations. The historic event fosters peace and unity, underscoring India's timeless spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:14 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: A Testament to Eternal Faith and Culture
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. In a social media post, CM Yogi praised the event as a testament to India's eternal culture and faith during the festival of Makar Sankranti.

To mark this auspicious occasion, revered saints and devotees took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The event was led by the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm, categorized into three groups: Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen. Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara described it as the most significant event, emphasizing the peace and unity it fosters.

Maha Kumbh, considered the world's largest religious congregation, occurs every 12 years across four locations in India. The ongoing Maha Kumbh-2025, or Poorna Kumbh, will continue until February 26, 2025, featuring key dates for sacred baths, including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Maha Shivaratri, drawing countless pilgrims worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025