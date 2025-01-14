Mahakumbh 2025: A Testament to Eternal Faith and Culture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. In a social media post, CM Yogi praised the event as a testament to India's eternal culture and faith during the festival of Makar Sankranti.

To mark this auspicious occasion, revered saints and devotees took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The event was led by the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm, categorized into three groups: Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen. Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara described it as the most significant event, emphasizing the peace and unity it fosters.

Maha Kumbh, considered the world's largest religious congregation, occurs every 12 years across four locations in India. The ongoing Maha Kumbh-2025, or Poorna Kumbh, will continue until February 26, 2025, featuring key dates for sacred baths, including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Maha Shivaratri, drawing countless pilgrims worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)