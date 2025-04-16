Mamata Banerjee Slams Yogi Adityanath Amidst Waqf Amendment Act Protest Controversy

In a fiery retort, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, dubbing him the 'biggest Bhogi' following his comments on the Murshidabad violence during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Speaking at a gathering of Imams and religious leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee, leading the Trinamool Congress, accused Adityanath of diverting attention from Uttar Pradesh's internal issues and criticized his law and order management, especially during religious events.

Banerjee's remarks came a day after Adityanath claimed 'Bengal is burning' and criticized her silence on the violence, while defending his own strict measures in curbing unrest in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)