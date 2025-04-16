Mamata Banerjee Slams Yogi Adityanath Amidst Waqf Amendment Act Protest Controversy
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him the 'biggest Bhogi'. Her comments followed his critique of violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Banerjee questioned Adityanath's handling of law and order in his state.
In a fiery retort, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, dubbing him the 'biggest Bhogi' following his comments on the Murshidabad violence during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.
Speaking at a gathering of Imams and religious leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee, leading the Trinamool Congress, accused Adityanath of diverting attention from Uttar Pradesh's internal issues and criticized his law and order management, especially during religious events.
Banerjee's remarks came a day after Adityanath claimed 'Bengal is burning' and criticized her silence on the violence, while defending his own strict measures in curbing unrest in Uttar Pradesh.
