Constitutional Court Adjourns Yoon Impeachment Hearing

In a swift conclusion, South Korea's Constitutional Court adjourned the initial session of arguments in the impeachment trial concerning suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. The proceedings ended abruptly due to Yoon's absence from the courtroom.

The adjournment marks a pause in the high-profile case that has captured national attention. President Yoon, currently suspended from office, faces charges leading to this significant legal battle.

More detailed deliberations are anticipated in the next session, which the court has scheduled for Thursday, offering a pivotal moment in deciding Yoon's political future.

