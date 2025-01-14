State Bank of India Reveals Today's Exchange Rates
The State Bank of India announced today's direct exchange rates for various currencies. The rates are provided in rupees per unit for USD, AUD, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, and SEK. Notably, JPY is calculated per 100 foreign currency units.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Today, the State Bank of India disclosed the direct rates of exchange for various currencies against the Indian rupee. These rates are crucial for traders and businesses engaged in international transactions.
Among the currencies listed, the USD rates stand at 86.10 for TTBUY and 86.95 for TTSEL, indicating a subtle fluctuation in comparison to other foreign currencies traded globally.
Interestingly, the Japanese yen (JPY) is uniquely calculated per 100 units, differing from other listings. This disclosure is a pivotal update for financial players monitoring currency trends for economic forecasting and decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Bank of India
- exchange rates
- currency
- USD/INR
- AUD/INR
- finance
- rupees
- foreign exchange
- JPY
- rates
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Engages Industry Leaders in Pre-Budget Talks for 2025-26
Power Finance Corporation Launches New SPV for Transmission Expansion
Navigating Export Finance Challenges: Strategies for Indian Exporters
Finance Ministry Calls for Swift Resolution of Public Grievances
Emerald Finance Completes Major Share Allotment Boosting Equity Capital