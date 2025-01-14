Left Menu

State Bank of India Reveals Today's Exchange Rates

The State Bank of India announced today's direct exchange rates for various currencies. The rates are provided in rupees per unit for USD, AUD, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, and SEK. Notably, JPY is calculated per 100 foreign currency units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Today, the State Bank of India disclosed the direct rates of exchange for various currencies against the Indian rupee. These rates are crucial for traders and businesses engaged in international transactions.

Among the currencies listed, the USD rates stand at 86.10 for TTBUY and 86.95 for TTSEL, indicating a subtle fluctuation in comparison to other foreign currencies traded globally.

Interestingly, the Japanese yen (JPY) is uniquely calculated per 100 units, differing from other listings. This disclosure is a pivotal update for financial players monitoring currency trends for economic forecasting and decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

